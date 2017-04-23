'Fate of the Furious' races to No. 1 again at the box office

Actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend 'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Fate of the Furious has sped into first place at the box office again.

Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn't stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.

Disney's new animal documentary Born in China earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers The Boss Baby, with $12.8 million, and Beauty and the Beast, with $10 million.

Two other new movies fared worse.

Thriller Unforgettable, starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with $4.8 million.

The Armenian genocide drama The Promise, with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.

Final numbers are expected Monday.

