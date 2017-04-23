'Fate of the Furious' races to No. 1 again at the box office

LOS ANGELES — The Fate of the Furious has sped into first place at the box office again.
Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn't stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.
Disney's new animal documentary Born in China earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers The Boss Baby, with $12.8 million, and Beauty and the Beast, with $10 million.
Two other new movies fared worse.
Thriller Unforgettable, starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with $4.8 million.
The Armenian genocide drama The Promise, with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.
Final numbers are expected Monday.
