Family searching for missing S.A. mother, son

SAN ANTONIO - Family and friends of a missing San Antonio mother and son are asking for the public's help to bring them home safely.

Authorities said family members last saw Lea Gonzalez, 28, and her 4-year-old son Joseph around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30.

They were reportedly walking near Mustang Gate and Palomino Path in the Wildhorse subdivision on the northwest side.

The Heidi Search Center said both Lea and Joseph require daily medications for medical conditions.

Lea is 5'3'', and both have brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen either of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Heidi Search Center or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

