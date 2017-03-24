Family remembers man killed in fatal crash Thursday

Funeral arrangements are planned for early next month for a Beaumont man who was killed in a crash in Jasper County Thursday evening. 22- year- old Devontray Hadnot, pulled into the path of a pickup truck killing him instantly.

"So, it was like four days ago," said Tesia Dickerson, the aunt of Devontray.

Tesia says that was the last time she spoke with Devontray before the fatal wreck.

"He had a dent in his car and he went out there to meet someone who can fix it," said Dickerson.

Tesia says the family got the news just a half hour later after Devontray was pronounced dead.

"Oh, he's decently in heaven," said Dickerson.

I asked her if that helps to bring peace to her family?

"Yes, it helps," said Dickerson.

This wasn't the only time the family lost someone. In 2011, Devontray's father passed away.

"Its hard trying to deal with it," said Dickerson. "Being that he lost his dad not took long ago."

Tesia says the faith and positive attitude he showed impacted everyone he came in contact with.

"He talked church to us," said Dickerson. "Always singing songs for God."

Devontray expressed his faith with others, including on his social media accounts.

"Every time you're around him, he just makes you want to be a better person because he was a great person," said Teyonce Mcdaniel, the sister of Devontray.

Devontray leaves behind three kids. Tesia says that she wants her family's situation to be a lesson for everyone.

"Make sure you tell your family you love them everyday," said Dickerson.

The family isn't asking for donations, but for prayers. They are hoping to find peace.

