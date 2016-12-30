Report: Romo to play against Eagles on Sunday

Jan 4, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) claps on the field during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN is reporting that Tony Romo will play against the Eagles this Sunday, his first regular season game since breaking his collar bone last Thanksgiving.

Mark Sanchez is also expected to see some action, ESPN reports, but Dak Prescott will still be playing.

All three quarterbacks were on the field during the Cowboys' last practice, according to the report. The original plan was to have Sanchez be the backup behind Prescott.

Romo broke his collarbone while playing against the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving 2015. In August of that year he broke his back during the pre-season game against the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott has been quarterback ever since, and has led the team to a 13-2 record.

According to the ESPN report, he needs one more win to set an NFL record for the most wins by a rookie quarterback in one season.

