Emotional first day of sentencing testimony ends in Orange County DWI trial of man who killed couple
Travis Collins, 30, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and killing Riley Portie, 52, and his wife Emily Portie, 50, just days before their son was to graduate from high school and is facing up to 20 years in prison on each charge.
KBMT 9:25 PM. CDT July 25, 2017
