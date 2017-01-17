H-E-B's Charles Butt pledges $100M to train school leaders

FILE PHOTO: Charles Butt at H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. (Photo: Courtesy: Holdsworth Center)

AUSTIN - Charles Butt, the chairman and CEO of H-E-B, announced Tuesday he is pledging to invest $100 million in the creation of a training and leadership center in Austin for school district leaders from across the state.

A release states the Holdsworth Center – named for Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt, an educator, philanthropist and lifelong leader for social justice – aims to support current leaders and develop future principals and superintendents.

“The Holdsworth Center is about helping people be extraordinary in the job they are in today,” said Charles Butt. “In addition, we want them to re-invent the way future leaders are selected, developed and supported within their districts so that when a position opens up, they have a tremendous bench from which to select the next super star.”

The center said it will work with districts over a 5-year period to empower leaders to reach their fullest potential. Staff and faculty will “also assist districts in establishing a common vision and roadmap for identifying, cultivating and supporting future leaders.

Until a permanent site is identified and completed, the program will rotate among conference centers located near selected districts so superintendents can visit and learn from each other in addition to learning from the world-class faculty.

