Bill allowing parents to attend kids' academic activities moves forward

DENVER - The Colorado House of Representatives approved by voice vote HB17-1001, a bill that would allow parents to take unpaid leave to attend their children's essential academic activities.

The bill reenacts the 2009 "Parental Involvement in K-12 Education Act" that expired in 2015.

Sponsored by Rep. Janet Buckner (D) Aurora, HB17-1001 did not meet any verbal opposition during the voice vote.

According to House Democrats, the 2009 bill had no discernable negative impact on business when it was law until 2015. The new bill also includes safeguards to ensure flexibility for employers and employees to work together.

There are some limitations, of course. Parents must provide at least one week's notice to their employer, and can take up to six hours per month with a maximum of 18 hours per year.

Activities covered by the bill include parent-teacher conferences, meetings related to special education services, dropout prevention, attendance, truancy, or disciplinary issues.

The bill now moves forward to a recorded third vote reading.

