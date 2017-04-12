AUSTIN - The debt racked up by hundreds of Austin ISD students who couldn’t pay for their lunches has been wiped away thanks to a crowd-funding campaign.
Earlier this week, KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman detailed how the district pays $350,000 per year to pay for school lunches for students who cannot afford it. The district also launched a crowd-funding campaign to help keep those kids fed.
As of Wednesday morning, the campaign has raised more than $16,000. TAP HERE for more information and to donate.
