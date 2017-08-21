What time to see the partial eclipse in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon this morning and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

While Texas isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse.

The northeast corner of the Texas Panhandle will have the highest percent of obscuration, with Follet, Texas, expected to see an almost 85% obscuration.

Here's some local Southeast Texas eclipse times...

Beaumont Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Port Arthur Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Orange Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Liberty Start: 11:47 a.m. CDT Max: 1:18 p.m. CDT End: 2:46 p.m. CDT

Winnie Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Silsbee Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Jasper Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Newton Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT End: 2:48 p.m. CDT

Woodville Start: 11:47 a.m. CDT Max: 1:18 p.m. CDT End: 2:47 p.m. CDT



