What time to see the partial eclipse in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon this morning and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.
WATCH | Follow the full eclipse from coast to coast via our Facebook Live
MORE | Today's eclipse viewing party at Beaumont Event Centre features food, fun, safe viewing
MORE | All of 12News Eclipse 2017 coverage
Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.
While Texas isn't in the path of totality, residents can still see a partial solar eclipse.
The northeast corner of the Texas Panhandle will have the highest percent of obscuration, with Follet, Texas, expected to see an almost 85% obscuration.
Here's some local Southeast Texas eclipse times...
-
Beaumont
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Port Arthur
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Orange
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Liberty
- Start: 11:47 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:18 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:46 p.m. CDT
-
Winnie
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Silsbee
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Jasper
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Newton
- Start: 11:48 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:19 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:48 p.m. CDT
-
Woodville
- Start: 11:47 a.m. CDT
- Max: 1:18 p.m. CDT
- End: 2:47 p.m. CDT
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs