KBMT
Close

Photos of eclipse watching around the world

Michael Rollins, KHOU 4:10 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the continental United States on Aug. 21. Here are images from around the world of people watching eclipses.

Photos: Watching eclipses worldwide

MORE | Read ALL our Eclipse of 2017 articles

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories