Monday's eclipse viewing party at Beaumont Event Centre features food, fun, safe viewing

BEAUMONT - If you're looking for a large group of people to watch Monday's solar eclipse with in Southeast Texas then you're in luck.

A community eclipse viewing party will be happening Monday on the "Great Lawn" at the Beaumont Event Centre from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Several local organizations including the Beaumont Public Library System, the Astronomy Club Beaumont Independent School District, Beaumont Children’s Museum and the Energy Museum, will be sponsoring and participating and offering solar eclipse activities both indoors and outdoors at the Event Centre.\

The Beaumont Event Centre is located on the west side of downtown Beaumont at 700 Crockett Street.

A partial eclipse will be visible in Beaumont with about 70% of the sun obscured at totality.

The eclipse will be visible in Beaumont starting at 11:48 a.m. with totality happening at 1:19 p.m. and ending at 2:48 p.m.

MORE | How to safely watch a solar eclipse without 'burning your eyes out'

MORE | DIY SAFE optical projector instructions

MORE | How to take the best photos and videos of the solar eclipse

MORE | Read ALL our Eclipse articles

Viewing the partial eclipse without the proper eye protection can be dangerous to your eyes.

Other activities include...

• Live stream of the total eclipse

• Free eclipse viewing glasses (approximately 1,000 will be available)

• Storytelling by Mary & Neil Early

• Food trucks available

• Activity provided by the Children’s Museum

• Activity provided by the Energy Museum

• Chuck Ferguson will be providing a hydrogen alpha solar telescope

• Sunspotters provided by BISD

• Bring your lawn chairs and sun umbrellas to enjoy the eclipse outside on the Great Lawn

© 2017 KBMT-TV