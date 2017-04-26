Early voting continues for Beaumont City Council race

Politics can lead to a stormy outcome, but two candidates running for Beaumont City Council Ward One are trying to keep a positive outlook. Incumbent Councilman Claude Guidroz is fighting for re-election and Virginia Jordan is trying to un-seat him.

Today, Guidroz cheered for his supporters outside an early voting location at Rogers Park.

Claude Guidroz, the incumbent councilman of Ward One cheered for his supporters at a voting location Wednesday. Guidroz spreads a theme of working on a grass roots level to repair issues.

“I am for bike paths and sidewalks," said Guidroz. "We need a conservative effective way to pay for it and I think we have to have our ear to the people to get things done."

For years, Virginia Jordan has been listening to the needs of the Oaks Historic District.

"My platform is to grow the neighborhood," said Jordan. "To get things done and grow the neighborhood together."

Jordan has been endorsed by the local police and fire associations. The 25 year resident of Beaumont spent three decades working in the petrochemical industry. Guidroz spent a lifetime in education and then created the most successful tutorial franchise in the U.S. called the “Local Sylvan Learning Center.”

“At the end of the day, we're here to make this the best city it can be," said Guidroz.

"It’s going to be very interesting and I hope people get out and exercise their right to vote," said Jordan

Early voting started Monday and ends next Tuesday. Election Day will begin on May 6th.

