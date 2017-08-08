DPS issues new safety requirements for drivers

(Photo: Aldrich, Sheri, KBMT)

The Texas Department of Public Safety will require new drivers to take a safety course to keep you focused on the roads. Starting September 1st, the one-hour class will educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

"I work for a hauling company. If drivers look down at all while driving and there’s a car that stops, they can't stop right away,” said Haley Gilpin, a Beaumont resident.

The class is designed to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. It will be required for all Texas drivers 18 and older applying to take a skills examination.

"I think it’s a good thing to do because it's so easy to be distracted by driving,” said Gilpin.

The Department of Public Safety stated that approximately nine people are killed, and more than 1,000 people are injured in crashes due to distracted driving every day.

"There is a big urgency for people to look at their likes on pictures and their comments they get instead of just waiting until you get home,” said Gilpin.

In addition to the new course, drivers must complete a six-hour adult driver education course prior to the skills examination. The new rule does not affect those who already have a driver's license.

