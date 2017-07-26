DPS announces I-10 shutdown today for accident reconstruction

Today, the Department of Public Safety will close all westbound lanes of I-10 at the FM 365 exit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Troopers will close the eastbound lanes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A DPS spokesperson said westbound drivers on I-10 coming from Louisiana and Orange should detour using US 90 (College Street) in Beaumont to Highway 61 south near Devers, then back to IH-10 in Anahuac or US 90 to Houston.

The spokesperson said drivers going east from Winnie and Houston should use Highway 124 north in Winnie to Walden Road in Beaumont, then back to IH-10 in Beaumont.

DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said plans may change depending on weather.