NEW ORLEANS -- 28 people were injured after a car ran into crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade Saturday night in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

​Eyewitness News medical reporter Meg Farris said that 12 people are in critical condition.

21 people were transported to different hospitals in the city by ambulance. Currently, 5 people are being treated in the trauma center at those hospitals. The investigation is on going.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. "We are grateful that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. I want to thank all of our emergency personnel for responding quickly, aiding the injured, and apprehending the drunk driver."

Around 7 p.m., a truck traveling in the area hit two other cars before veering into an area of the neutral ground on Orleans Avenue near Carrollton Avenue where people were standing to view the parade.

PHOTOS: Scene where car hit crowd watching Endymion parade

Jake Chavez said he saw two men and two women who were hit by a pickup truck that apparently turned into the crowd watching the Endymion parade.

Two other cars were involved in the accident which happened near the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans Avenues. Witnesses say the truck was traveling down the open lanes of Carrollton Avenue headed toward city park when it veered left and traveled toward the neutral ground of Orleans Avenue.

At least one arrest has been made, according to WWLTV investigator David Hammer who was watching the parade nearby. He tweeted a photo of a man being taken away by police.

NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/mBbg6SmLIh — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) February 26, 2017

During a press conference with Mayor Mitch Landrieu and NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said a total of 21 people were injured in the accident.

Five people were taken into the trauma center and seven people declined medical attention.

The 21 victims range in ages from 3-4 years old to up to 40-or-so years old.

Police say the driver hit a number of cars before striking several people on the neutral ground.

Superintendent Harrison said investigators suspect the driver was intoxicated.

Police said 10 ambulances took those who were injured to seven different hospitals. Several people were pinned underneath the dump truck in the aftermath of the crash. Paramedics and civilians raced to help the nearly two dozen injured. None of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to EMS Director Jeffrey Elder.

Man arrested at the scene where truck crashed into Endymion parade crowd, injuring 21. What we know so far: https://t.co/7oEliMvyUh pic.twitter.com/yFz4etoT0Q — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) February 26, 2017

