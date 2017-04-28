Deshaun Watson all about giving back
The Houston Texans first-round draft pick has a back story fit for a Hollywood movie. After humble beginnings in small-town Georgia, Watkins and his family moved into a Habitat for Humanity house and it changed their lives. Now, he's all about giving back
KHOU 7:54 PM. CDT April 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel
-
Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership
-
Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack
-
Two year-old girl dies after FM770 wreck near Saratoga
-
Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool
-
Doorbell camera catches thief in Beaumont's West End
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Witnesses give statements on beach brawl assault
More Stories
-
Pathologist takes stand at trial of Beaumont man…Apr 28, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
Tyler County man gets 55 years after pleading guilty…Apr 28, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
Victim's blood found inside getaway carApr 28, 2017, 8:26 p.m.