Deliberations will continue Wednesday in trial of man accused in death of Beaumont woman, daughter

A jury will continue Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. deliberating the fate of a Beaumont man accused of fatally shooting a mother and her 16-year-old daughter in 2010 in their Beaumont home.

KBMT 8:52 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

