Dallas Cowboys release 2017 season schedule

Nov 20, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a timeout in the fourth quarter with Tony Romo (9) against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Who's ready for some football? The Dallas Cowboys released their 2017 season schedule Thursday evening and fans couldn't be more excited.

DALLAS COWBOYS 2017 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Thurs., Aug. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC)* 7:00 p.m.

Week 2 @ Los Angeles Rams TBD

Week 3 INDIANAPOLIS TBD

Week 4 OAKLAND TBD

Week 5 @ Houston TBD

* Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio

DATE REGULAR SEASON (Home games listed in bold):

Sun., Sept. 10 N.Y. GIANTS (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 17 @ Denver (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 25 @ Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1 LOS ANGELES RAMS (FOX) Noon

Sun., Oct. 8 GREEN BAY (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 15 Bye

Sun., Oct. 22 @ San Francisco (FOX) 3:05 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 @ Washington (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 5 KANSAS CITY (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12 @ Atlanta (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 PHILADELPHIA (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 23 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (CBS) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 30 WASHINGTON (NBC/NFLN/Amazon) 7:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 10 @ N.Y. Giants (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 @ Oakland (NBC) 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 24 SEATTLE (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 31 @ Philadelphia (FOX) Noon

