Cypress dog named JJ wins at Westminster
A cute boy named J.J. was turning heads at PetSmart Friday. No, not THAT J.J. It was a Cypress dog named after J.J. Watt when he was just a rookie, aka puppy. Earlier this week, J.J. won Best of Breed for Dandie Dinmon terriers at the Westminster Dog Show
KHOU 8:47 PM. CST February 17, 2017
