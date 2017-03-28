'Wee Wee' Ross found guilty in Dallas butt injections trial

"Wee Wee" in court (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- A jury has found Denise "Wee Wee" Ross guilty of murder and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say she gave women illegal butt injections.

Ross, 45, was on trial this week for injecting women with industrial grade silicone. It led to the death of Wykesha Reid, whose daughter says she got illegal "butt injections" from Ross at least three times.

Reid's body was discovered inside a makeshift salon in Deep Ellum in February 2015. Prosecutors say Ross and her business partner, a transgender woman named Jimmy "Alicia" Clarke, left Reid's body overnight after she died. Clarke returned the next morning and called 911 to report finding Reid's body.

Ross had been giving out illegal butt injections for more than three years in Dallas, police say, and told clients they were receiving saline or "hydrogel" shots. It turns out it was actually industrial grade silicone, and super glue and cotton balls were used to seal the puncture wounds.

Clarke was also charged with murder, but that was reduced to manslaughter after testifying against Ross during the trial. She goes on trial in June.

The sentencing phase is next for Ross. She faces life in prison.

