Vidor man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case

VIDOR - A Vidor man plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges after deputies found methamphetamine, and marijuana in his vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following statement:

A 36-year-old Vidor, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Jonathan Derick Hickey pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 17, 2017, law enforcement officers observed Hickey meet with the driver of another vehicle in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in West Orange, Texas and then move to the Wendy’s parking lot.

Deputies observed what they believed to be a drug transaction between the two drivers. The driver of the other vehicle was pulled over and a drug dog was called to the scene. The dog gave a positive alert signifying there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search revealed approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in the console. The driver advised that he had just received the methamphetamine from Hickey and that Hickey had another eight ounces of marijuana in his vehicle.

Hickey was then stopped and a search of the vehicle revealed cash, a meth pipe, approximately 12 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and other pills. A search a Hickey’s residence in Vidor also revealed a firearm and additional drug paraphernalia. Hickey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Apr. 5, 2017.

Under federal statutes, Hickey faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Englade.

