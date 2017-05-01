UT Austin stabbing suspect was from Killeen

The 21-year-old student suspect arrested after fatally stabbing one other student and wounding three at the University of Texas Monday was from Killeen, according to Killeen ISD.

Kendrex J. White graduated from Killeen High School before going to the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a junior majoring in biology, according to his directory listing.

Killeen ISD administration confirmed the local connection Monday evening.

A previous booking photo for Kendrex White, the suspect behind UT's deadly stabbing. (Photo: APD)

UT Austin Police Chief David Carter said White was armed with a hunting knife, but he offered no information about a possible motive.

