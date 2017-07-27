Two Beaumont men arrested following robbery of DuGood Federal Credit Union

Joseph Carter, left, and Gregory White Photos/Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Thursday morning robbery of a Beaumont credit union.

Gregory White, 48, and Joseph Carter,38, both of Beaumont, were arrested a few miles away from the scene when their car was spotted by police on East Lucas Drive according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When Police responded to the robbery at the DuGood Credit Union in the 7500 block of Eastex Freeway just after 9:30 a.m. they quickly got a description of the suspect as well as the car he fled in according to the release.

A short time later when detectives located the suspect vehicle a few miles away on East Lucas Drive and approached the vehicle one Carter fled into the woods north of East Lucas Drive and White stayed in the car the release said.

Police found crack cocaine in the White ‘s possession when he was arrested according to the release.

A perimeter was established around the wooded area north of the intersection of East Lucas and Magnolia as officers and a K-9 searched for Carter.

Carter was eventually found and arrested a little over a mile to the west in the area of East Lucas Drive and Helbig Road where detectives were also searching.

When officers led the two out of the Beaumont Police station past the news media after questioning Carter said nothing.

White proclaimed his innocence to members of the news-media saying he only gave Carter a ride to the bank and had no idea there was a robbery happening claiming that Carter had told police the same.

Carter was transported to the Jefferson County Downtown Jail which is run by LaSalle Corrections where he was booked on a federal bank robbery charge according to the release.

White was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Center where he was booked on possession of a controlled substance according to the release.

Detectives are working with the FBI to investigate the case.

