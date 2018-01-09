Trial begins for Southeast Texas woman accused in 2015 DWI death

BEAUMONT - Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial of a Southeast Texas woman accused in the DWI wreck that killed another woman in 2015.

Prosecutors say Vanessa Davis was driving drunk on Gulfway Drive on July 5, 2015 when she lost control of the vehicle and her passenger, Pamela Gail Fields, was killed.

Testimony, which began Tuesday morning before Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County's 252nd District court, was delayed as attorneys argued over the qualification of a witness.

At issue was the qualification of the witness, a respiratory therapist, to draw blood after the wreck.

Once Judge West determined that the witness was qualified testimony began.

The first witness called by the prosecution was a friend of Davis' who was also in the car at the time of the wreck and testified that Davis was under the influence of crack cocaine.

© 2018 KBMT-TV