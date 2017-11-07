Trial begins for Beaumont man accused of sexually assaulting 3-month-old infant

Cedric Dwight Madison, 41, of Beaumont (Photo/JCSO)

BEAUMONT - Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Beaumont man accused of sexually assaulting an infant in 2016.

Cedric Dwight Madison, Sr., 41, is accused of assaulting a three-month-old infant after the child's mother came home from a party and found him with the infant according to investigators.

In a police dashcam video played during testimony Tuesday morning in Jefferson County Criminal District Court Madison can be heard admitting to the responding officer that he had molested a three-month-old child

During testimony the responding police officer testified that Madison "seemed guilty" on the night he was arrested.

Nurses at Saint Elizabeth Hospital found no evidence of trauma or acute injuries on the three-month-old infant the night of the incident.

Madison is being represented by court appointed defense attorney David Grove. Trial is set to continue tommorrow at 9:30 in the morning.

