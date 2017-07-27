Travis Collins gets 15 years, $10K fine for 2015 DWI wreck that killed Orange County couple

ORANGE - An Orange County jury has handed down a 15 year sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to killing an Orange County in a DWI wreck in 2015.

Travis Collins, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison as well as $5,000 fine punishment for each of two charges of intoxication manslaughter but the sentences will run concurrently.

Collins pleaded guilty to killing Riley Portie, 54, and his wife, Emily, 50, in May 2015.

After two days of testimony in the sentencing phase the jury heard closing arguments Thursday morning before beginning deliberations to decide Collins' sentence.

Collins faced up to 20 years in prison for each death.

