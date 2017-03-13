Shop owner killed trying to stop alleged car burglars in SW Houston

The owner of a tire shop, identified by family as Bobby Garcia, was shot and killed after trying to stop alleged car burglars at a gas station in southwest Houston Monday afternoon. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - The owner of a tire shop was shot and killed after trying to stop alleged car burglars at a gas station in southwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Family identified the victim as Bobby Garcia.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m at the Shell station located in the 13000 block of Almeda.

Police said the owner of Garcia's Tires and Wheels Shop, which is located next door, was purchasing some items from the convenience store at the gas station when he saw two men stealing from a Lexus outside.

Officials say the Lexus belonged to the owner of the convenience store. They say he was unloading material from the car to the store and left the trunk open.

The two of them came out of the store to try and stop the suspect, but the driver of a getaway car started shooting at them.

The tire shop owner was shot twice. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he died. The convenience store owner was grazed by a bullet and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a light blue Chrysler 200. They are also looking at surveillance video for more information.

If you have any information please contact HPD at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV