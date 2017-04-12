Three more students arrested in La Vernia sexual assault scandal

Three more students were arrested in connection with the widespread La Vernia hazing scandal. From left: Christian Roberts, Colton Weidner, John Rutowski (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LA VERNIA, TX - Three more La Vernia High School students were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into alleged sexual assaults that have taken place.

The three were arrested by the La Vernia Police Department in coordination with the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation.

John Rutowski, Christian Roberts and Colton Weidner are the students who were arrested Tuesday. All three are 18 years old, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

(Photo: Custom)

The total number of students arrested in the investigation is up to 13.

Earlier Tuesday, KENS 5 learned of a federal lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Texas last week "seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages arising from their son’s sodomization as part of a team 'initiation' ritual, allegedly known about by administrators and coaches in the La Vernia Independent School District."

RELATED: Federal lawsuit filed in La Vernia sexual assault hazing scandal

As KENS 5 reported, seven of the students previously arrested are under the age of 18.

© 2017 KENS-TV