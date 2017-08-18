Three indicted on burglary charges in connection with May abduction of Bridge City attorney

Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez, L to R, Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, German Adalid Borjas-Benitez Photo/Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORANGE - Three Honduran men have been indicted on burglary charges in connection with the May 2017 kidnapping and robbery of a Bridge City attorney.

German Adalid Borjas-Benitez, 19, Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez, 17, and Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, 17, were each indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Bonds for each of them have been set at $1,000,000 according to the indictment.

After their arrest in investigators determined that the three are Honduran and in the United States illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed immigration detainers on them after their arrests.

Jim Sharon Bearden Jr. was abducted on May 8, 2017, from his home off of 1442 in Orange County.

He was awakened by two masked intruders who tied him up and took several items from his home including guns and electronics.

The men then forced Bearden into his own car and drove him to Port Arthur. Bearden was then forced to withdraw cash from a bank. Afterwards he was released with his vehicle.

Bearden told 12News at the time, "I want to thank the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their hard work, crime solving skills, and collegiality. I will forever be in their debt."

