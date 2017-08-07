Testimony begins in sentencing of Kountze man in 2016 intoxication manslaughter of Vidor man

Michael Davis, 38, of Kountze (Photo/OCSO)

ORANGE - State troopers took the stand in an Orange County courtroom Monday during the intoxication manslaughter sentencing of a Kountze man.

Last week Michael Davis pleaded guilty in the 2016 wreck that killed Jerry Campbell, 77, of Vidor.

Texas Department of Public Safely Trooper Randall Woodard testified that he found methamphetamine hidden inside a flashlight in Davis' car.

Woodard also explained that he found synthetic urine, typically used to pass drug tests and a butane torch lighter.

Woodard testified that he confronted Davis about the drugs but Davis kept saying he didn't take drugs.

When he told Davis he would need to get a blood sample from him Davis asked why he couldn't do a breath test instead.

Woodard testified he put Davis through several field sobriety tests and that Davis swayed when he performed a walk and turn test.

Davis' speech was also slurred according to Woodard.

Davis told the trooper he got into the accident because his steering wheel locked up.

The trooper testified that he had a mechanic check to see if there were issues with the truck and that after driving the car the mechanic found nothing wrong with it.

Several of Campbell's family members choked up and covered their faces as pictures from the accident scene, including one that showed the victim lying underneath the truck, were shown to the jury.

Davis was released from jail in September 2016 on a personal recognizance bond because of a delay in getting his toxicology results back.

He later had his bond revoked when he was caught driving which he was not allowed to do as part of his release.

Davis' father tells 12News that he is worried about the trial but also says that his his son is torn up about what happened to Campbell.

Testimony will begin again Tuesday at 9 a.m.

© 2017 KBMT-TV