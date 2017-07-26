Teens claim adult suspect provided guns and drove getaway car for burglaries

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man is accused of providing the guns a pair of juveniles used to fire multiple rounds at a Beaumont resident as he stood in his kitchen earlier this month.

Dustin Bernard, 21 of Beaumont, and two male teens, who have not been identified because they are juveniles, are being charged with attempted capital murder after what police describe as an attempted burglary on Yorktown lane on July 12, 2017.

According to a probable cause affidavit released today one of the teens told police that Bernard had provided them with the guns, drove them to the home and then waited in the car outside as they went up to the home.

The teen also claimed that when they saw resident Thad King standing in his kitchen he was about ten feet away and they thought he was holding a gun according to the affidavit.

The teens admitted to police that they shot multiple rounds at King before running back to the car where Bernard was waiting for them.

The teen also told police that after the crime Bernard collected the guns back from them and that he fired two shots into the air outside the car before they fled the scene.

When Bernard was initially arrested on an outstanding probation violation police found four guns in his home, one of which was a forensic match to the gun used in the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Bernard was arrested on multiple charges including motion to revoke probation warrant, burglary of a vehicle and forgery and being held on a $250,000 bond at the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

The juveniles remain in custody.

Probable Cause Affidavit for Dustin Bernard

