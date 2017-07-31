Teen steals truck at gunpoint, leads deputies on brief chase before being caught Saturday night

NEDERLAND - A young car-thief didn't get very far after stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint Saturday night and then leading deputies on a brief chase.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 7/29/2017, at 8:48pm, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Jerry Drive in Nederland, Texas in reference to an aggravated robbery in which two Hispanic males stole the victim’s pickup truck at gunpoint.

Deputies spotted a truck matching the description traveling on Spurlock Road.

Deputies confirmed it was the stolen truck and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the truck refused to stop for Deputies.

The driver led Deputies on a short pursuit on Hwy 69 before exiting FM 365.

The driver then sped through the parking lot and slowed down as he neared the Starbucks.

The driver exited the pickup and took off on foot towards the back of Starbucks on FM 365.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken in to custody without incident with the assistance of Nederland Police Department.

Only one Hispanic male was in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

The Hispanic Male was identified as minor and was taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Correctional Facility.

The victim’s truck was returned to him without damage.



