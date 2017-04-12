Teen accused of killing parents released on bond

Antonio Armstrong Jr. (Photo: HPD)

Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home, was released on a $200,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon.

Armstrong Jr. allegedly killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, in the bedroom of their home on Palmetto Street in July 2015. He was 16 years old at the time.

The teen's father was a former Texas A&M All-American linebacker and also played for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Armstrong claims an intruder killed his parents. The teen's parents were found in their bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

His mother died at the scene. His father was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Armstrong Jr. will be tried as an adult for Capital Murder.

