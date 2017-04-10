Baytown PD: Suspect in Pct. 3 deputy's murder committed suicide

Baytown police confirm surveillance videos are generating a lot of tips in the murder case of Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The suspect in the murder of Pct. 3 Asst. Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood killed himself the day after the murder, Baytown police announced Monday.

At a morning press conference police identified William Francis Kenny, 64, as the suspect.

Records on the Harris County Medical Examiner’s website show Kenny fatally shot himself outside a hospital last Tuesday, just 24 hours after Greenwood's murder. Investigators say at the time of his apparent suicide, Kenny was not identified as a suspect.

A source tells KHOU 11 News the hospital where Kenny took his own life was Ben Taub Hospital in the Medical Center. The weapon used in his suicide was the same one used to kill Greenwood, investigators believe.

Baytown PD says Kenny was tracked down with additional surveillance video not released to the public. Authorities managed to track down his car to a convenience store, which had more video that gave investigators a clearer picture of his face. It wasn't until late Sunday night the positive identification was made, however.

Kenny's last known address listed him as a resident of Houston, but police say he was not an officer had no apparent connections to law enforcement.

Despite rumors of a possible "hit list," police say at this time it does not look like any other people were targeted by Kenny.

Investigators have not given a possible motive for the deputy's murder or the suspect's suicide, but authorities confirmed Kenny filed numerous complaints with the sheriff's office prior to Greenwood's murder.

Authorities do not believe Kenny was working with any other suspects, but the investigation is on-going.

