Surveillance videos generating leads in deputy constable's murder

BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police confirm surveillance videos are generating a lot of tips in the murder case of Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood.

A tribute to Greenwood continues to grow two days after he was fatally shot in the back parking lot of the Harris County Court Annex on Baker Road.

There, a wooden cross and a printed image of the deputy now hover over the spot that connects the visuals shown in a pair of surveillance videos released recently.

One surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a man walking through the back parking lot of the annex building.

VIDEO: Possible suspect in murder of deputy

It was still dark outside. Greenwood had an assigned spot back there.

Once the sun begins to rise, the mystery man is seen walking away from that spot.

The person of interest was earlier described as a white or Hispanic man standing about 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Aerials from that morning, show Greenwood’s white SUV was backed into his assigned space.

Sources tell KHOU 11 News, Greenwood was shot in the neck as he stood along the passenger side of his vehicle. He was able to call for backup before he died.

Baytown police haven’t released video showing anyone actually getting into a car seen in another surveillance video parked about 100 yards from the crime scene.

The suspect car pulls out onto a dead end street, which forces the driver to head towards West Baker.

The videos are generating a lot of leads and investigators are following every tip. They’re also interviewing several people who had dealings with Greenwood.

The 30-year law enforcement veteran worked was a lawyer who once worked for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office. Some of his time was spent in Internal Affairs.

Baytown police confirm they’re looking at anyone who could have reason to want to harm Greenwood. They also say, right now, there is no indication that anyone else is in danger.

Anyone who may recognize the person or the vehicle is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.

The case is moving forward, and so is the community. Residents are finding ways to stand together.

A community art project called Baytown Rocks, which can be found on Facebook, is calling all artists to paint and plant the signs of solidarity around town.

Several stones are now a part of the memorial; the messages are meant to inspire and give hope.

The funeral service for Greenwood is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church off Woodway in Houston.

Everyone is welcome.

