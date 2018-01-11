Southeast Texas woman gets 18 years for fatal 2015 DWI wreck that killed her passenger

Vanessa Davis

BEAUMONT - A Jefferson County judge has sentenced a Southeast Texas woman to 18 years in prison for the death of a woman in a 2015 wreck.

Vanessa Davis was sentenced by Judge Raquel West after choosing not to be sentenced by the jury.

Davis was removed from the courtroom after lashing out at the victim's family while a victim impact statement was being read by a prosecutor.

Davis was found guilty on Wednesday in the 2015 DWI death of Pamela Gail Fields.

Testimony began Tuesday morning and the jury received the case late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors alleged that Davis was driving while intoxicated on Gulfway Drive on July 5, 2015 when she lost control of the vehicle and her passenger, Fields, was killed.

