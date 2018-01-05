Southeast Texas man gets 40 years for shooting death of Port Arthur man in early 2017

Damarcus Deshun McGhee, center, is led fromt he Beaumont Police Departrment to an awaiting police car.

BEAUMONT - A Southeast Texas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday for the January 2017 shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

Damarcus Deshun McGhee, 21, was sentenced to prison for the death of James Jones III, 26, by Judge John Stevens on Friday according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

McGhee, who pleaded guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, was also sentenced to an additional 20 years for aggravated assault for the shooting of Fredrick King during the murder according to the release.

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office...

Damarcus Deshun McGhee was sentenced to 40 years in prison today by Judge John Stevens. McGhee pled guilty Wednesday, January 3, 2018, to the murder of 26 year old James Jones III, which occurred on January 17, 2017. McGhee was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for Aggravated Assault of Fredrick King arising from the same event. January 17, 2017, officers were dispatched to 6600 Block of Highway 105 in Beaumont in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find Frederick King with a gunshot wound to the face. King was not initially cooperative with officers. While officers were investigating the shooting of King, they received a call about an unresponsive person in a motor vehicle nearby at 6030 Alpine Circle. James Jones was found slumped over the steering wheel of the motor vehicle. Both Jones and King had bits of potato in their hair. Part of a potato was discovered in the vehicle with Jones. Potatoes are sometimes used as a homemade silencer. Officers determined the shootings were connected. Officers visited with King at the hospital and he identified McGhee as the person who shot him and Jones. Officers spoke with McGhee, who admitted to shooting both King and Jones.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird. Prosecutor Laird stated, “Too many young people are dying violent deaths in our community. Law enforcement is doing a great job in solving these crimes. I wish we could convince our youth there is a better way to resolve conflict.”

