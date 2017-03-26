KBMT
Close

Five injured, 1 dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:48 PM. CDT March 26, 2017

HOUSTON - Five people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Haverstock apartments at 5609 Aldine Bender Road.

Deputies said an argument between two groups of people led to the shooting.

Deputies have not released information on any suspects.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories