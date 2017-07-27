Six charged with murder, conspiracy in May 2017 death of Nederland man found in Fred

The body of Brandon Robertson, 25, of Nederland, was found May 27, 2017 in a rural area off FM 92 near Fred. Photo/Courtesy of Family

TYLER COUNTY - Six Southeast Texans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Nederland man whose body was found in rural Tyler County in May 2017.

The burned body of Brandon Robertson, 25, of Nederland, was found May 27 in a rural area off FM 92 near Fred according to a release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

A medical examiner determined that Robertson had been shot multiple times the release said.

Investigators say Robertson's, whose body was taken to Tyler County where it was burned, was murdered in Jefferson County.

Five of the six charged have bee arrested and are in jails in Tyler, Jasper and Jefferson County.

Tyler County detectives and Texas Rangers, who investigated evidence from crime scenes in Jefferson and Tyler Counties, spent around 6 weeks talking to witnesses and suspects.

On Thursday they announced that some of the suspects confessed to the crime and arrest warrants had been issued.

The five arrested so far are...

Jacob Arrington,25, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

Jeremy Arrington, 38, of Spurger, who was charged with tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Tyler County Jail.

Scott Ford, 28, of Orange, who is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $350,000 bond in the Jasper County Jail.

James Pratt, 25, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $450,000 bond in the Tyler County Jail.

Thomas Swafford, 24, of Nederland, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, is being held on a $35000 bond in the Jefferson County Correctional Center.

Officials are withholding information about the sixth suspect who is still being sought.

A spokesperson said more information will be released later.

