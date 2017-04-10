Security guard shot behind San Luis Hotel in Galveston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

GALVESTON, Texas – A security guard was shot behind the popular San Luis Hotel in Galveston overnight.

Late Sunday the guard said he spotted three suspicious men in a back parking lot at the hotel, located in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard. When the guard approached the men, at least one of them opened fire and shot him multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene and remained on the run as of Monday morning.

An off-duty officer heard the gunfire and found the wounded guard, who was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Galveston Police are working with other agencies to try and track down the suspects and get a better description of the gunman. Houston Police responded with a helicopter to search by air, but so far no arrests have been made.

Call Galveston Police at 409-765-3702 if you have any information.

