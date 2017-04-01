KBMT
San Antonio girl found, arrest made following AMBER alert

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 2:54 PM. CDT April 01, 2017

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has located a 13-year-old girl after issuing an AMBER Alert for her yesterday.

Police found Gabriella Sanders around 10:35 p.m. with a 22-year-old man in Corpus Christi. 

The man, identified as Logan Joseph Carter, was arrested for harboring a runaway child and was booked into Nueces County Jail. 

The BCSO told KENS 5 the girl was returned to family where she is safe.

 

