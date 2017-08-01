Port Arthur shooting sends 16-year-old boy to hospital with shoulder wound Monday evening

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police are investigating the Monday evening shooting of a teen in the 1100 block of Sabine Avenue.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to a release from the City of Port Arthur.
Officers were dispatched to the shooting at about 7:19 p.m. according to the release.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting the release said.
12News has received no confirmation on whether a suspect is in custody at this time.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs