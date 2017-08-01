Port Arthur shooting sends 16-year-old boy to hospital with shoulder wound Monday evening

(Photo: Aldrich, Sheri, KBMT)

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur Police are investigating the Monday evening shooting of a teen in the 1100 block of Sabine Avenue.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to a release from the City of Port Arthur.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting at about 7:19 p.m. according to the release.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting the release said.

12News has received no confirmation on whether a suspect is in custody at this time.

