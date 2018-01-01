Port Arthur officers arrest man attempting to hide gun after hearing shots fired

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur police arrested a man late Sunday night on weapons charges after hearing gunshots while on patrol.

A man was arrested by Port Arthur Police Officers for the unlawful carrying of a weapon and disorderly conduct for displaying or discharging a firearm according to a post on the Port Arthur Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers were patrolling the 5000 block of Ninth Street when the heard the shots and began searching the area according to the post.

Eventually officers were able to determine that the shots had been fired from the backyard of a home in the 5000 block of Eight Street.

Officers found a man in the backyard attempting to discard a handgun near the fence line and also found shell casings near where the man was standing the post said.

