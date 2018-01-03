Police continue to seek murder suspect after search of several blocks on south side of Beaumont

Desmond Bennett is wanted in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Beaumont man who was killed on December 28, 2017. (Photo: Beaumont Police Dept.)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police spent part of Wednesday afternoon searching several blocks in the city's south side for a murder suspect but only ended up arresting another man on an outstanding warrant.

Police received a tip Wednesday that Desmond Bennett, 22, who is wanted in connection with the December 28, 2017, shooting death of Anthony Green, 20, of Beaumont, was riding in a car with several people according to police.

Police had a car description and information that Bennett was in the company of Jody Bass, 28.

Officers located the vehicle near Washington Blvd and Fannett Road but when they attempted to stop the car the driver fled and then the occupants of the car fled on food police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area with the help of a Beaumont Police K9, a helicopter from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office.

Police did not find Bennett and are unsure if he was in the car but were acting on a tip that he was in the car with Bass.

Officers did locate Bass who they arrested on an outstanding warrant.

