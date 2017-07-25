Police arrest, charge Buna mom with child endangerment saying she let daughter lick 'meth spoon'

Dusty Farmer, 39, of Buna Photo/Jasper County Sheriff's Office

BUNA - Jasper County deputies have arrested a Buna woman for allegedly exposing her toddler to methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Dusty Farmer, 39, on child endangerment charges after being contacted by child protective services on July 18 according to a probable cause affidavit.

Farmer is accused of allowing her 2-year-old daughter to eat marijuana stems and to lick a "meth spoon" according to the affidavit

Authorities also found that the child had sores all over her body according to the affidavit.

Farmer is also alleged to have used and sold drugs with her daughter present the affidavit said.

