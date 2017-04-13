Person shot outside TSU student housing

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A person was shot near the campus of Texas Southern early Friday outside a student housing complex.

It happened on Blodgett around 1 a.m. Friday, not far from the TSU Police Department.

Houston Police and TSU Police are looking for two men involved in the crime.

Tweets from TSU Police indicate nearby residents heard gunfire and then a vehicle sped away. Someone then cried for help. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting could be tied to a robbery, but further information has not yet been released.

A detailed description is not yet available on the two suspects.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

