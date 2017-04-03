Peeping Tom arrested for videotaping nude women at Planet Fitness

James P. Eddy III admitted to spying and recording more than a dozen women utilizing tanning beds at a Planet Fitness Gym for an entire month.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One man admitted to spying and recording more than a dozen women for an entire month while they were utilizing tanning beds at a Planet Fitness Gym.

Court documents state that James P. Eddy III admitted during a polygraph examination that he videotaped roughly fifteen to twenty women from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 2017.

These women were nude while using the tanning beds at the Planet Fitness on E. Little Creek Rd.

Eddy also admitted he concealed himself in the ceiling above the tanning beds where he recorded women using a palm-held camcorder.

He stated that he did not target anyone specifically and that the youngest victim was in her twenties.

Eddy maintains that he deleted the videos and threw away the camcorder and denied transferring the videos to another device, uploading them to the Internet or allowing anyone else to see them.

Eddy was previously arrested and charged in Oct. 2010 for possession of images portraying minors engaging in sexually explicit content.

