Paxton trial moved to Harris County

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo: WFAA)

COLLIN COUNTY -- A judge has decided to move Attorney General Ken Paxton's trial to Harris County after granting the special prosecutors' motion last month to move it out of Collin County.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 by a grand jury on two counts of securities fraud over his dealings with a McKinney tech start-up named Servergy.

Prosecutors sought to move the case out of Collin County, contending there had been an orchestrated, unprecedented effort to taint the county’s jury pool.

An order released Tuesday says Harris County was chosen because the lead counsel for the state and the defense are located there, and it has the facilities to accommodate the trial.

The original start date in Collin County was May 1, but a new date for the trial hasn't been set.

