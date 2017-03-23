Witness who comforted abandonded newsborn shares her story

8-week-old baby boy.

HOUSTON – An 8-week-old baby boy is in CPS custody after deputies say his parents left him alone in a parking lot for as long as an hour-and-a-half.

His parents, 33-year-old Sharah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins, were in court Thursday morning. Both are charged with child endangerment, which is a felony.

Prosecutors said some Good Samaritans found the baby strapped in a car seat Tuesday night right in the middle of a strip center parking lot off the Katy Freeway.

Witnesses say the infant was cold, fussy and hungry as they tried to comfort him.

“No socks, no blanket, no hat and he really was cold,” said Dee Griffin-Stevens.

Her friend put the incident on Facebook Live.

“And I just pictured my own children when they were that little,” said Griffin-Stevens.

She comforted the child after getting him from a man who initially found him in the lot, all alone.

“And I call him “baby love” because I don’t know his name and probably won’t ever know his name, but I loved him and took care of him,” said Griffin-Stevens.

When they took the baby into a nearby pizzeria, an employee recognized the infant and called the parents.

Shibley, who works at the pizzeria, said she left the child in the parking lot where she works and thought his father placed him in a car.

“I’m thinking they’re just not fit to be parents, and that makes me sad for the baby, cause he was so beautiful,” said Griffin-Stevens.

Authorities say the baby’s parents were away for at least 45 minutes before they came back to the strip mall after an officer’s call.

“I hope that he’s placed in a good home where he’s taken care of and has a healthy life,” said Griffin-Stevens.

Sarah Shibley was released from jail on a $2000 bond.

Gary Collins has a more extensive criminal history.

His bond was set at $15,000.

CPS took custody of the child and was trying to locate relatives to care for him.





