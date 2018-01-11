Orange resident arrested while in possession of heroin, cocaine

ORANGE - Police and deputies in Orange have arrested an Orange resident who was found to be in possession of heroin and cocaine.

From the Orange Police Department...

On 1-11-2018 at 6:00 A.M. Narcotics Detectives with the Orange Police and Orange County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 1313 Barkins Ave.

Upon making force entry into the residence, Detectives came in contact with Knogs Wills B/M/11-14-1954.

During the search of the residence approximately 6.4 ounces of Heroin and 5.7 ounces of Cocaine was located inside the residence.

Knogs Wills was placed under arrest and was transported to the Orange Police Department where he provided a voluntary statement.

He was then transported to the Orange County Jail where he was turned over to Correctional Officers without incident.